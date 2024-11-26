Here’s How to Help a Queer Bookstore in Utah Survive

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Charles Yu’s mind-bending experimental novel Interior Chinatown was one of 2020’s most buzzworthy books. Now it’s been adapted into a limited series on Hulu starring Jimmy O. Yang, directed by Taika Waititi, released on November 19. Although it takes some significant departures from the novel, the series still plays with perspective and form, making for a wild ride full of action, humor, and thought-provoking surprises. We’ve got a refresher on the Interior Chinatown book, a look at the new series, and a few book recommendations for fans. (Because who would we be if we didn’t have a few book recommendations in our back pocket?) Let’s dive in!