8 Creepy Paranormal Horror Tales

Paranormal horror that will give you the creeps, the latest book censorship news, true stories that read like thrillers, and more.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Make Friends While Chatting With Ghosts I feel like I’ve been writing about found family and friendships lately. Maybe because in light of current political events, it’s been fun to escape into comforting books about people getting along, being accepted, and belonging somewhere. Would that our world could be the same. If you’re also looking for a good comfort read right now, don’t sleep on this middle grade novel. Yes, it’s about ghosts, and it’s a teensy bit spooky, but more than anything, reading this made me incredibly happy. And I think you’ll feel the same.

8 Paranormal Horror Tales to Give You the Creeps Any story that defies expectation and logic immediately sparks my interest. Paranormal tales usually specialize in these factors, which makes the subgenres that paranormal fiction is a part of (i.e. paranormal romance, paranormal/supernatural thrillers, etc.) some of my favorite genres. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use And although we’re exiting the Halloween season—farewell, favorite season—we’re still in the midst of a grand time for paranormal stories. Indeed, Christmas Eve has been known for being a time for ghost stories, and the Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year. Ghosts are a part of the large umbrella of paranormal genres, and for this particular post, we’re spotlighting paranormal horror. Prepare Your Library Before January Arrives: Book Censorship News of the Week Here are some of the things that public libraries, as well as public school libraries where applicable, should be considering right now to prepare for the new administration. There are fewer than two months—and honestly, about one month with the holidays—to shore up your institutions to make them as strong and solid for the community as possible. Seven True Stories That Read Like Thrillers & More Nonfiction News There’s a lot going on in the nonfiction world right now. Let’s jump into some highlights!