8 Creepy Paranormal Horror Tales
Make Friends While Chatting With Ghosts
I feel like I’ve been writing about found family and friendships lately. Maybe because in light of current political events, it’s been fun to escape into comforting books about people getting along, being accepted, and belonging somewhere. Would that our world could be the same. If you’re also looking for a good comfort read right now, don’t sleep on this middle grade novel. Yes, it’s about ghosts, and it’s a teensy bit spooky, but more than anything, reading this made me incredibly happy. And I think you’ll feel the same.
8 Paranormal Horror Tales to Give You the Creeps
Any story that defies expectation and logic immediately sparks my interest. Paranormal tales usually specialize in these factors, which makes the subgenres that paranormal fiction is a part of (i.e. paranormal romance, paranormal/supernatural thrillers, etc.) some of my favorite genres.
And although we’re exiting the Halloween season—farewell, favorite season—we’re still in the midst of a grand time for paranormal stories. Indeed, Christmas Eve has been known for being a time for ghost stories, and the Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year. Ghosts are a part of the large umbrella of paranormal genres, and for this particular post, we’re spotlighting paranormal horror.
Prepare Your Library Before January Arrives: Book Censorship News of the Week
Here are some of the things that public libraries, as well as public school libraries where applicable, should be considering right now to prepare for the new administration. There are fewer than two months—and honestly, about one month with the holidays—to shore up your institutions to make them as strong and solid for the community as possible.
Seven True Stories That Read Like Thrillers & More Nonfiction News
There’s a lot going on in the nonfiction world right now. Let’s jump into some highlights!
At 42, Cormac McCarthy Began a Relationship With a 16-Year-Old Girl
In 1976, when Cormac McCarthy was 42 years old, he began a relationship with a 16-year-old girl he met by the pool of a motel in Tucson, Arizona. The girl’s name is Augusta Britt, and the relationship continued in secret for 47 years. Following McCarthy’s death in June 2023, Britt decided to go public. The result is a long, strange profile in Vanity Fair in which Vincenzo Barney positions the relationship not as abuse but as “the craziest love story in literary history.”