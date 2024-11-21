That’s the headline. In 1976, when Cormac McCarthy was 42 years old, he began a relationship with a 16-year-old girl he met by the pool of a motel in Tucson, Arizona. The girl’s name was Augusta Britt, and the relationship continued in secret for 47 years. Following McCarthy’s death in June 2023, Britt decided to go public. The result is a long, strange profile in Vanity Fair in which Vincenzo Barney positions the relationship not as abuse but as “the craziest love story in literary history.” I cannot say this loudly enough: what the actual fuck?

Before she met McCarthy, Britt had experienced significant violence. When she was 11, she was the victim of a traumatic event that she describes as having destroyed her family. Then she was in and out of foster homes, some of which were also abusive. She recognized McCarthy that day in 1976 and asked him to sign her book. He asked her why she was carrying a gun. The answer: after being hit by her father and foster parents, she felt the need to protect herself. Where he should have seen a vulnerable child, McCarthy instead saw his muse. Sure sounds like grooming. Sure sounds like criminal behavior. But you wouldn’t know it from the profile.