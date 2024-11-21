This year's National Book Award winners, the most polarizing kids' books ever published, everything you need to know about WICKED, and more.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Everything You Need to Know About the Wicked Adaptation Wicked is finally coming out at the end of this month, and we can’t remember the last time we’ve been this excited for a movie. You probably already know that Wicked is a film adaptation of a Broadway musical, based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire. But here are some other things about the movie you may not know!

7 Queer Books to Vote For in the Goodreads Choice Awards It's that time again: the Goodreads Choice Awards. Of all the year-end best-of lists, this one is the most transparently a popularity contest. Every year, the initial round has at least some interesting choices, including—usually—queer and BIPOC representation. And every year, by the end, most of those interesting and diverse choices are gone. But hope springs eternal, and that's why I'm sharing with you the queer books included in the opening round, so you can cast your vote and help them out.



The Most Polarizing Children's Books Ever Published Children's books have always sparked discussion, with people talking about their favourite series or the books that made them a reader. Sometimes, though, this discussion isn't about beloved memories or which famous children's books are the best to pass on to new readers. Instead, often after re-reading beloved favorites to a new generation, readers often discover the books they loved as children have surprisingly messed-up messages. Polarizing children's books aren't new, but they provide endless material for debate — some of it lighthearted, but some quite serious. How to Motivate Yourself to Read More "How can I motivate myself to read more?" We've all been here at some point: even the staunchest of bookworms have had a reading slump. You keep resolving to read, but whenever you open the book club book, the pages just aren't turning. You set your goals each year, but life comes along and keeps you from getting it done. You remember a time you blazed through books—or maybe you're a new reader, trying to get into the hobby. So what's the problem? Why can't you sink into the pages anymore?