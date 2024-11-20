Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Hear ye! Hear ye! We’re announcing the Best Books of 2024! We’ve assembled our favorite reads of the year across genres — romance, horror, fantasy, poetry, and more. We hope you enjoy them just as much as we have!

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

What’s going on in the world of historical fiction? Well, it’s mainstream now. Didn’t you know? I guess that does explain why it’s become more and more ubiquitous these past few years. Also, famous SFF author Neal Stephenson has a historical fiction book out, and you might just find some inspiration in the heroes of recent historical fiction releases. Let’s talk about all of that.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Comic books are ripe for controversy. They’ve historically been aimed primarily at children, which leaves them primed for “think of the children!” pearl-clutching, even though comics for adults have existed for decades. They’re easy to take out of context by grabbing a panel or two and sending them hurtling around the internet. And, in the case of superhero comics at least, they tend to star decades-old, iconic, beloved characters whose fans do not take kindly to change. Or character death. Or heel turns. Or radioactive…uh, we’ll get to that one.

As a lover of comics history and also of fandom drama, I’ve rounded up some of the most controversial comics of all time for your reading pleasure.

What a month and what a time of year to have a new release on shelf. I hope these gems will find their perfect reader now and as we move forward. This week’s slate of new books has a dearth of books by people of color, so know that going in. More, it’s a week with a lot of sequels/series titles being released, and because I like to avoid spoilers with books that don’t start a new series, I’m going to simply list them in the appropriate area. Then you can choose your adventure, spoilers or not!