Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

📚 The best new books out this week will bust your TBR.

It’s Tuesday, and you know what that means: whatever your flavor, we’ve got new release coverage for you.

📰 Catch up on bookish news, including an adaptation of James and a look at the thriller writer outselling James Patterson, with the latest episode of the Book Riot Podcast.

🎧 Listen up! These are the best new mystery and thriller audiobooks.

🏳️‍🌈 7 of the best new LGBTQ+ books out this week, because we do Pride year-round.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

💥 A popular webcomics company just went public for $315 million.

🪐 Have an out-of-this-world summer with exciting new sci-fi and fantasy books.

😱 These new horror books will have you shaking in your sandals.

🔎 Don’t miss these recent BIPOC mysteries for summer reading.