JAMES Adaptation News, Whither Political Memoirs, Freida McFadden Is Here To Low-Key Dominate Book Sales, and More

Jeff and Rebecca talk about a mixed bag of topics this week: James getting a major adaptation deal, Hillary Clinton is publishing a new mem…..YAWN, and Freida McFadden looks to go full grocery store.

Discussed in this Episode:

Stephen Spielberg to direct adaptation of JAMES with Taika Waititi in early talks to direct

New Hillary Clinton memoir coming this fall

The new queen of the bestseller list isn’t a TikTok romantasy hit

Slow Productivity by Cal Newport

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan

Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo