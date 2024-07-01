JAMES Adaptation News, Whither Political Memoirs, Freida McFadden Is Here To Low-Key Dominate Book Sales, and More
Jeff and Rebecca talk about a mixed bag of topics this week: James getting a major adaptation deal, Hillary Clinton is publishing a new mem…..YAWN, and Freida McFadden looks to go full grocery store.
Discussed in this Episode:
Stephen Spielberg to direct adaptation of JAMES with Taika Waititi in early talks to direct
New Hillary Clinton memoir coming this fall
The new queen of the bestseller list isn’t a TikTok romantasy hit
Slow Productivity by Cal Newport
Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan