5 of Our Most Popular Stories of the Year

We seem to be living in an era when impossible-to-adapt science fiction novels are, in fact, getting adapted. Just look at the recent success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune films or the incredible Foundation series on Apple TV+. Both of these are based on book series formerly considered impossible to adapt: remember all of the terrible attempts to adapt Dune before?

And yet, that doesn’t suddenly mean that any and all science fiction novels are adaptable. While plenty are out there that would just be wildly expensive to adapt, we all know that studios will spend that cash if they think they can make it back. The real challenge is the science fiction novels that are too philosophical, too trippy, or just too much in their protagonists’ heads to ever make sense on screen.