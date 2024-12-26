Thumbs Down: The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

As I’ve been perusing publisher catalogs for the upcoming year, I’ve noticed a few common threads in self-help and lifestyle books. Grab that gift card you got as a holiday gift and pre-order some reading for your 2025 glow-up.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

“The book was better” isn’t always true…but it’s a cliché for a reason. Readers know the unique heartbreak of having a favorite book be mangled in the adaptation. But which adaptations did the worst job with the source material? Aura Print put together a list of the 10 worst book-to-movie and book-to-TV adaptations of recent years, using the difference between the average Goodreads rating for the book and the IMDb rating for the adaptation.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

10 Immersive Queer Historical Romances Contemporary queer novels are important because we live in a time of increasing censorship and marginalization of queer voices, especially targeted to writers who are not white and cisgender. Modern novels with queer joy are a paean against these knowingly destructive forces, and I love them for it. My attachment to queer historical romance is more nebulous, as some of the people in these stories are ones I’ll never meet and whose experiences are vastly different from mine. However, immersive queer historical romances offer a vital argument that queer people have always existed.

10 Children’s Books About Snow Though it’s not my favorite type of weather, there is something magical about snow. When we got our quarter-inch accumulation, local districts gave children an official snow day, despite the fact that they’re mostly remote. It made me smile seeing all the pictures of kids out enjoying the weather. There’s just something nostalgic about it all. If you prefer to enjoy the snow from a comfortable spot inside, then read on. Cuddle up with a buddy and check out these children’s books about snow! 7 YA Author Interviews to Enjoy from 2024

Long-timers around here know that I used to cohost the Hey YA podcast. I took a hiatus for a while, but in May of this year, I came back on the show. One of the things I wanted to do was bring on more authors to talk not only about their work but about YA more broadly. What things have they noticed in the category, what books or authors are getting them excited, and who are some of their most memorable reading experiences are all things I’m as curious about. Since coming back to the podcast, I’ve done one interview a month—and they’ve all been so good.