Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

From BookTok’s theory that Taylor Swift wrote Argylle (remember that?) to new book bans—and new bans on book bans—to surprising adaptation announcements and more, we’re rounded up the year in publishing news.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

Oops. The holidays are here, and you’re still looking for gifts, huh? Don’t worry. I’ve been there, and it’s not too late! Now is not the time to panic. In fact, now is the time to take a deep breath and let out a sigh of relief, because you’ve just found the solution to all your problems. There are plenty of gifts you can turn around quickly, and these last-minute gift ideas are perfect for all the readers on your list. Even if you have a holiday party today or just received a gift from someone you didn’t think to have on your own list, these digital gifts will be ready to give immediately.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Talking about awards for romance novels is a fraught endeavor. First of all, the broader literary scene tends to denigrate romance novels to begin with, and they almost never get recognition outside of genre-specific awards. So there’s a “lipstick on a pig” mentality from outsiders for award-winning romance novels to overcome. On top of that, awards often get things wrong, especially with romance…Despite these issues, plenty of fantastic romances have received awards.

Figuring out what books to read to your kids can be a challenge—at the library, I see people struggling with it constantly. There are so many books for kids out there, and as adults, not everyone knows the difference between a picture book for a two-year-old or a five-year-old. Or a board book that is aimed at teaching concepts to a newborn baby vs. one more aimed at amusing the parents. And while your local librarian is probably happy to help you, sometimes it can be challenging to get out and visit a library for advice. Signing up for book subscriptions for kids, even just short term for a few months, can take the responsibility of choosing out of the equation.