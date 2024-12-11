Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Since I’m finishing up my own best-of historical fiction list right now, I’ve got best-of lists on the mind. That means we’ve got to talk the one book that should be included on every list. With a few weeks left before the end of the year, there’s even time for you to slip it into your end-of-2024 reading, too.

Not to be forgotten are the books that hit shelves in the final two months of 2024. It can be way too easy to overlook them, especially in an era where “best of the year” lists are racing to publish as early as the end of September (and in a year where a presidential election pretty much trounced the hopes of books publishing in the weeks afterward). Let’s take a look at some of the knockout covers for books published in November and December 2024.

I wish I could say I’ve read every single comic and graphic novel that came out this year and therefore definitely didn’t overlook your fave, but sadly I’ve yet to figure out the secret of freezing time, so that just wasn’t possible. That said, I have read a lot of sequential art this year, and these eight comics and graphic novels from 2024 more than earned their spot on this list. These comics combine stunning artwork with compelling storylines that alternately whisk us away or force us to look headlong into the issues of today.

Whatever the season is bringing you right now, one thing is for sure: you can get through it (or enjoy it!) with a good book. Let’s take a look at the short list of new YA releases hitting shelves this week. Recall that as we come into the last few weeks of 2024, these lists will be smaller and smaller, and they will also lack the diversity of YA as a whole.