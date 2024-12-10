The Biggest Book Club Picks for December
13 Book Club Picks for December, from Oprah to the NYPL
It’s been another long year, and ending it with a book club pick sounds like a pretty good choice. Especially since these December book club picks offer a wide range of options, from genre to mood. The book club’s themselves are all unique, and while all offer remote options—allowing you to participate as much or as little as you’d like—some also host in-person events. Plus, many have chats with the author. There’s plenty to explore and tons of great books, and clubs, to dive into.
My Favorite Queer Books of 2024
It will come as no surprise to you that I read a lot of queer books in 2024. Of the 121 books I’ve read so far this year, 70 were queer. So, I thought I’d highlight my favourite queer reads of 2024. Today, I’m focusing on the 2024 releases—I’ll do a separate list for my favourite queer backlist books I discovered this year. I read mostly sapphic books, so that’s reflected here. I’ve got picks in a few different genres: speculative literary fiction, romance, horror, fantasy, graphic novels, and essays collection.
The Best New Books Out This Week
the very adorable picture book Why We Celebrate Chinese New Year by Eugenia Chu is out a little ahead of the holiday itself. In Romancelandia, Shaylin Gandhi serves up second chances and slow burns in When We Had Forever, and though it’s not a full-on romance, Statistically Speaking by Debbie Johnson has a little bit of friendship, healing, and Real ShitTM.
As for the new books below, get ready for a sapphic King Lear reimagining, a highly anticipated Southeast Asian-set romantasy, a personal account of Japanese incarceration during WWII, and more.
Wicked Becomes Highest Grossing Musical Adaptation in History
The holiday season is upon us, but book news stops for no one. Here’s all the book news that’s popping right now, including lots of things to look forward to in 2025 (which, let’s be real, we could all use at this moment in time). So sit back, relax, pull up a chair, and let’s take a moment to enjoy some refreshing book tea.
Breaking Down the NYT’s 100 Notable Books of the Year
What does notable mean, anyway? Plus: the Goodreads Choice Awards winners, Spotify’s most popular audiobooks of the year, and more bookish news.