The New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2024, Goodreads Choice Winners, Spotify’s Most-Listened Audiobooks, and more.
Jeff and Rebecca get into the NYT’s 100 Notable and 10 Best Books of the Year list, Goodreads Choice winners, Cormac McCarthy’s distressing hidden relationship, and kidney stones.
Discussed in this episode:
Cormac McCarthy’s secret muse was 16 when he began a relationship with her
Costco to keep books in-store year-round in 100 locations
The NYT’s 100 notable books of the year (and our scores, for internal use) and Top 10
Spotify reveals top audiobooks in the US & globally
Goodreads Choice Awards are as white as ever
The Tournament of Books shortlist has landed
Taylor Swift book sales best everyone but Barack