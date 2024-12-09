The New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2024, Goodreads Choice Winners, Spotify’s Most-Listened Audiobooks, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca get into the NYT’s 100 Notable and 10 Best Books of the Year list, Goodreads Choice winners, Cormac McCarthy’s distressing hidden relationship, and kidney stones.

Discussed in this episode:

Cormac McCarthy’s secret muse was 16 when he began a relationship with her

Costco to keep books in-store year-round in 100 locations

The NYT’s 100 notable books of the year (and our scores, for internal use) and Top 10

Spotify reveals top audiobooks in the US & globally

Goodreads Choice Awards are as white as ever

The Tournament of Books shortlist has landed

Taylor Swift book sales best everyone but Barack

Rental House by Weike Wang

The Boys of Riverside

What’s Next

Nightbitch