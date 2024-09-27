The Best New Books Coming in October
Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.
Fare Thee Well, Dame Maggie Smith
Beloved actress Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89. Her iconic career included roles in many literary adaptations, among them The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, A Room with a View, Othello, Harry Potter, Death on the Nile, The Secret Garden, Travels With My Aunt, and more. I’ve always been especially fond of her turn as Mother Superior in the Sister Act movies
Avengers Assemble
Stacey Abrams is a lawyer, a politician, a voting rights activist, an author, and now, she’s also a podcast host. Her new show Assembly Required is all about “connecting the people and pieces in order to make our union a little more perfect.” On the latest episode, Abrams speaks with her mom (a former librarian!) and national treasure LeVar Burton about fighting book bans and defending the freedom to read. If you need a shot in the arm from some legit American heroes, this’ll do the trick.
Build Your October TBR
Big Book Season is in full swing, and there are way too many options to choose from. The New York Times highlights 21 new books coming in October, from Ina Garten’s memoir to Malcolm Gladwell’s revisit/revise/rethink of The Tipping Point, with fiction choices aplenty as well. And be ready to hear a lot about Ta-Nehisi Coates’s The Message, which has already spurred a flurry of coverage, the star of which, in my humble opinion, is this long profile by Ryu Spaeth for New York magazine.
All Boo-ed Up
It never occurred to me that haunted house romance books would be a thing, but lo, they are! Multiple ways to get your heart rate up IYKWIM.
What’s at the top of your October TBR? Let us know in the comments!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.