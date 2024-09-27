The Best New Books Coming in October

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

Fare Thee Well, Dame Maggie Smith

Beloved actress Maggie Smith has died at the age of 89. Her iconic career included roles in many literary adaptations, among them The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, A Room with a View, Othello, Harry Potter, Death on the Nile, The Secret Garden, Travels With My Aunt, and more. I’ve always been especially fond of her turn as Mother Superior in the Sister Act movies