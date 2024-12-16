Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

As we enter the holiday season, and start thinking about another year coming to an end, our reflections lead to a ton of Best of Lists. I always check them out because it’s a great way to find things I may have missed and I love seeing books I loved getting loved by others.

Because I enjoy — and put more stock into — the lists that give readers some kind of idea as to how the list was put together, I thought I’d give a little behind-the-curtain peek at my reading and how this list came to be: