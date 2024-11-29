The Best Gift Books of 2024

The Morning News has released the longlist for the 2025 Tournament of Books, which doubles as their recap of the notable fiction of 2024. The 70 longlisted titles will be whittled down to a shortlist of 16 books that will face off in a bracket-style tournament in March. If you’re thinking this is March Madness counter-programming for nerds, by nerds, you’re not wrong.

The ToB always contains multitudes, pulling in some of the biggest books of the year alongside under-the-radar and small press picks. That sounds relatively straightforward, but the ToB vibes tend toward chaos, and that’s part of the charm. The question isn’t so much if things will get weird as it is when and how. For example, the first round of this year’s tournament pitted The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, the unequivocal Book of 2023, against Open Throat by Henry Hoke, a critically acclaimed but much less well-known novel. This was a softer year for big titles all around, so there’s real potential for some surprises and upsets. Let the games begin!