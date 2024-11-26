Smithsonian Magazine shared an article about the time British engineering students faked a UFO invasion to draw attention to a charity. (Things were much easier before the internet.) “So I was in bed having a bit of a lie-in. And then Dad came shouting up the stairs: ‘Mary, get up! Get up, quick! Bring your camera! There’s a flying saucer in the field!’”

Puntis went downstairs and found her father, Dick Jennings, speaking on the phone with the police. “I think you better get up here,” he was saying. “There’s something in the field. I don’t know what it is. It looks like a flying saucer.”

“Oh yes, Mr. Jennings?” Puntis recalls the police dispatcher replying sarcastically. “Are there any little green men?”

“Well, I haven’t seen any, but you better get up here,” Dick said. Then he drove back to the field in his tractor.”

(Of course there were no green men! If The X-Files taught us anything, it’s that aliens are grey.)