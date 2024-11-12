New Releases and More for November 12, 2024
This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Beanie the Bansheenie, Cabinet of Curiosities, The Magnificent Ruins, and more great books!
Books Discussed On the Show:
Beanie the Bansheenie by Eoin Colfer, Steve McCarthy
Cabinet of Curiosities: A Historical Tour of the Unbelievable, the Unsettling, and the Bizarre by Aaron Mahnke
The Love Interest by Helen Comerford
The Magnificent Ruins by Nayantara Roy
She’s Always Hungry: Stories by Eliza Clark
Thorns, Lust, and Glory: The Betrayal of Anne Boleyn by Estelle Paranque
Toto by A.J. Hackwith
Fortune’s Kiss by Amber Clement
The Husbands by Holly Gramazio
The Wedding People by Alison Elspach
Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Forever Changed British History by Tracy Borman
You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World by Ada Limón
When We Make It by Elisabet Velasquez
A Pinecone! by Helen Yoon
Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
Phoebe and Her Unicorn by Dana Simpson
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan by Sasami Nitori
Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui, Taylor Engel (translator)
What We’re Reading:
Sorcery for Small Magics by Maiga Doocy
Heir by Sabaa Tahir
Lessons in Magic and Disaster by Charlie Jane Anders
Harmattan Season by Tochi Onyebuchi
More Books Out This Week:
Rani Choudhury Must Die by Adiba Jaigirdar
Burn this Night by Alex Kenna
Suitor Armor: Volume 1 by Purpah
We Will Rest!: The Art of Escape by Tricia Hersey
Inkworld: The Color of Revenge (The Inkheart Series) by Cornelia Funke
Games Untold (The Inheritance Games 5) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Lin King (translator)
Camp Jeff by Tova Reich
Four Points of the Compass: The Unexpected History of Direction by Jerry Brotton
Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen
Only Here, Only Now by Tom Newlands
Cross by Austin Duffy
Shy Creatures by Clare Chambers
Open Minded by Chloe Seager
Set My Heart on Fire by Izumi Suzuki, Helen O’Horan (translator)
Lazarus Man by Richard Price
A Case of Matricide by Graeme Macrae Burnet
The Burrow by Melanie Cheng
Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way into Our Hearts by Jeremy Egner
The Lotus Empire (The Burning Kingdoms) by Tasha Suri
Guilt and Ginataan (A Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery) by Mia P. Manansala
Treekeepers: The Race for a Forested Future by Lauren E. Oakes
What We Tried to Bury Grows Here by Julian Zabalbeascoa
The Great Library of Tomorrow by Rosalia Aguilar Solace
Those Opulent Days: A Mystery by Jacquie Pham
Mittens and Pity: Stories by Banana Yoshimoto and Asa Yoneda
Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney
Dead Girls Don’t Dream by Nino Cipri
The Starlets by Lee Kelly, Jennifer Thorne
We Shall Be Monsters by Alyssa Wees
In Want of a Suspect (A Lizzie & Darcy Mystery) by Tirzah Price
Our Deadly Designs (A This Dark Descent Novel) by Kalyn Josephson
Every Arc Bends Its Radian by Sergio De La Pava
Versailles by Kathryn Davis
The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis
Her Knight at the Museum by Bryn Donovan
Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures by Katherine Rundell
I’m Laughing Because I’m Crying: A Memoir by Youngmi Mayer
Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik
Flopping in a Winter Wonderland by Jason June
The Ultimate Hidden Truth of the World…: Essays by David Graeber, Nika Dubrovsky
Reel (Hollywood Renaissance) by Kennedy Ryan
The Story of the Forest by Linda Grant