New Releases and More for November 12, 2024

This week, Liberty and Vanessa discuss Beanie the Bansheenie, Cabinet of Curiosities, The Magnificent Ruins, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Beanie the Bansheenie by Eoin Colfer, Steve McCarthy

Cabinet of Curiosities: A Historical Tour of the Unbelievable, the Unsettling, and the Bizarre by Aaron Mahnke

The Love Interest by Helen Comerford

The Magnificent Ruins by Nayantara Roy

She’s Always Hungry: Stories by Eliza Clark

Thorns, Lust, and Glory: The Betrayal of Anne Boleyn by Estelle Paranque

Toto by A.J. Hackwith

Fortune’s Kiss by Amber Clement

The Husbands by Holly Gramazio

The Wedding People by Alison Elspach

Anne Boleyn & Elizabeth I: The Mother and Daughter Who Forever Changed British History by Tracy Borman

You Are Here: Poetry in the Natural World by Ada Limón

​​When We Make It by Elisabet Velasquez

A Pinecone! by Helen Yoon

Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu

Phoebe and Her Unicorn by Dana Simpson

Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan by Sasami Nitori

Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui, Taylor Engel (translator)

What We’re Reading:

Sorcery for Small Magics by Maiga Doocy

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

Lessons in Magic and Disaster by Charlie Jane Anders

Harmattan Season by Tochi Onyebuchi

More Books Out This Week:

Rani Choudhury Must Die by Adiba Jaigirdar

Burn this Night by Alex Kenna

Suitor Armor: Volume 1 by Purpah

We Will Rest!: The Art of Escape by Tricia Hersey

Inkworld: The Color of Revenge (The Inkheart Series) by Cornelia Funke

Games Untold (The Inheritance Games 5) by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Taiwan Travelogue by Yáng Shuāng-zǐ, Lin King (translator)

Camp Jeff by Tova Reich

Four Points of the Compass: The Unexpected History of Direction by Jerry Brotton

Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen

Only Here, Only Now by Tom Newlands

Cross by Austin Duffy

Shy Creatures by Clare Chambers

Open Minded by Chloe Seager

Set My Heart on Fire by Izumi Suzuki, Helen O’Horan (translator)

Lazarus Man by Richard Price

A Case of Matricide by Graeme Macrae Burnet

The Burrow by Melanie Cheng

Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way into Our Hearts by Jeremy Egner

The Lotus Empire (The Burning Kingdoms) by Tasha Suri

Guilt and Ginataan (A Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery) by Mia P. Manansala

Treekeepers: The Race for a Forested Future by Lauren E. Oakes

What We Tried to Bury Grows Here by Julian Zabalbeascoa

The Great Library of Tomorrow by Rosalia Aguilar Solace

Those Opulent Days: A Mystery by Jacquie Pham

Mittens and Pity: Stories by Banana Yoshimoto and Asa Yoneda

Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney

Dead Girls Don’t Dream by Nino Cipri

The Starlets by Lee Kelly, Jennifer Thorne

We Shall Be Monsters by Alyssa Wees

In Want of a Suspect (A Lizzie & Darcy Mystery) by Tirzah Price

Our Deadly Designs (A This Dark Descent Novel) by Kalyn Josephson

Every Arc Bends Its Radian by Sergio De La Pava

Versailles by Kathryn Davis

The Davenports: More Than This by Krystal Marquis

Her Knight at the Museum by Bryn Donovan

Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures by Katherine Rundell

I’m Laughing Because I’m Crying: A Memoir by Youngmi Mayer

Didion and Babitz by Lili Anolik

Flopping in a Winter Wonderland by Jason June

The Ultimate Hidden Truth of the World…: Essays by David Graeber, Nika Dubrovsky

Reel (Hollywood Renaissance) by Kennedy Ryan

The Story of the Forest by Linda Grant