This funny and sweet picture book is about a young girl who is so excited to meet Santa. But when her mom takes her to the city to meet him, she sees Santas everywhere!!! At first, she thinks this is the best day ever, but then she swiftly realizes that none of them seem like the real Santa. Suddenly, it’s the worst day ever. The only thing to do is to stay up Christmas Eve night to see the real Santa. My daughter and I just love this book so much! The text is punchy and energetic, the character is so realistic, and the illustrations expressive. I especially love the mom’s expressions in the background. I suspect we’re going to have this on repeat for many years to come.