Deck the Halls With These 5 Children’s Books About Christmas
Christmas is just around the corner, and if the kids in your life are anything like mine, they’re talking nonstop about Christmas. These five children’s books about Christmas are great ways to get into the holiday spirit. From picture books about Santa impersonators to a hilarious graphic novel and a sweet middle grade, there’s something for every age on this list of Christmas books for kids.
A City Full of Santas by Joanna Ho & Thai My Phuong
This funny and sweet picture book is about a young girl who is so excited to meet Santa. But when her mom takes her to the city to meet him, she sees Santas everywhere!!! At first, she thinks this is the best day ever, but then she swiftly realizes that none of them seem like the real Santa. Suddenly, it’s the worst day ever. The only thing to do is to stay up Christmas Eve night to see the real Santa. My daughter and I just love this book so much! The text is punchy and energetic, the character is so realistic, and the illustrations expressive. I especially love the mom’s expressions in the background. I suspect we’re going to have this on repeat for many years to come.
Tamales for Christmas by Stephen Briseño & Sonia Sánchez
Based on a true story, I can easily imagine this picture book becoming a classic. And look at that cover! Such perfect title placement, A+ design there. Every year, a grandmother prepares for Christmas by cooking hundreds, and I mean hundreds, of Christmas tamales. She begins preparing before Halloween, cooking as many tamales as she can. The kitchen is the drumbeat of the home. By early December, she’s made 575 tamales, but she keeps cooking. Finally, it’s time to sell the tamales and we discover the reason she cooks so many. An author’s note follows with a photograph of the real grandmother behind the tamales, plus a recipe.
Santa’s First Christmas by Mac Barnett & Sydney Smith
This is another picture book that I would add to the Christmas classics list. Every year, Santa works hard to bring Christmas to all the children in the world. But on Christmas Day, Santa doesn’t celebrate. This year, the elves decide to throw a Christmas celebration with Santa. They serve him breakfast donuts in bed, pick out and decorate a tree together, hang stockings, and decorate the village with Christmas lights. But who will bring presents for Santa? It’s a heartwarming picture book that still has some of that trademark Mac Barnett humor, though definitely sweeter than his typical stories.
Pizza and Taco: Best Christmas Ever! by Stephen Shaskan
My six-year-old cannot get enough of the Pizza and Taco early reader graphic novel series. They’re hilarious and silly reads about friendship that anthropomorphizes food, and now there’s a Christmas one. Christmas is still a few months away, but that doesn’t stop BFFs Pizza and Taco from making their Christmas wish lists. To stay on Santa’s nice list, the two decide to be good for the next few months. Taco excels at this, doing chores and helping neighbors…but Pizza not so much. Will the pair get everything on their Christmas lists?
Let It Glow by Marissa Meyer and Joanne Levy
I’m cheating with this wonderful middle grade novel, which is about both Christmas and Hanukkah. Aviva Davis and Holly Martin were adopted by separate families when they were born. Aviva’s family is Jewish and celebrates Hanukkah, and Holly’s family celebrates Christmas. Aviva is participating in the holiday pageant at her grandmother’s assisted living facility when she meets Holly, who looks exactly like her! The two realize they have to be twins and decide to switch places to experience one another’s holidays. This is such a fun “trading places” novel!
Here are some more reviews of Christmas books for kids from Book Riot contributors: