10 of the Best Books about Puberty

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com.

Nosy Crow While puberty happens to everyone, every child’s journey from childhood to being a grown-up will be as unique as they are! Working closely with a leading national LGBTQ+ organization as well as a biology specialist and an equality, diversity, and inclusivity consultant, Growing Up covers everything from biological sex and gender identity to physical changes and emotional development, including sections on friendships and emotional health, creating and respecting boundaries, and online safety.

We have to get comfortable talking about puberty. Actually, we need to start the conversation way before that: it has never been more important for people to be informed about bodies. In a world where bodily autonomy is constantly under threat and new ways to reach vulnerable populations are popping up all the time, it’s crucial that children know how their bodies work in a completely shame-free context. Pregnancy, sex, bodily functions, and hormonal changes cannot be treated like dirty secrets or distasteful conversation topics — open, unembarrassed discussions can change this narrative. Hopefully, this will lead to a world full of adults who make smart decisions and pass laws that protect bodies. At the very least, it will inform our children and give them a strong sense of self.

That being said, it’s so uncomfortable! While still insisting that children must have frank conversations that erase shame and stigma, I admit that this dialogue can be difficult. First of all, speaking openly about bodies is fairly new for most adults, and few have a great template to work from. Additionally, puberty (one of the most crucial times for bodily upheaval) hits at the exact moment when anything out of an adult’s mouth will earn an eye roll. How are we supposed to impart information to hormonal, sarcastic preteens when saying sperm makes everyone in the room cringe? People, you need books. Below I’ve gathered titles to start conversations long before puberty hits, books for teens who cannot stomach hearing these words from their adults, and books for adults who are hanging on for dear life.



Celebrate Your Body (and Its Changes, Too!): The Ultimate Puberty Book for Girls by Sonya Renee Taylor It is safe to say this is a modern puberty classic. Sonya Renee Taylor writes from a place of body positivity, making it abundantly clear that all bodies are different, the changes they go through will be different, and the differences are completely normal. At a time in life when young people are desperate to understand themselves and where they fit with others, this book discusses puberty in a way that gives an alternative to “fitting in.”

Growing Up Great!: The Ultimate Puberty Book for Boys by Scott Todnem and Anjan Sarkar Growing Up Great is another puberty book with a basic format and upgrades for the current times. A glossary provides easy definitions of common terms, there is a focus on topics like hygiene and hormones, and the author includes important discussions about social media, friendships, and peer pressure. I love that this title includes coping mechanisms like mindfulness and breathwork — tools often overlooked when talking to boys.

The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families by Rachel E. Simon and Noah Grigni Puberty conversations will be infinitely less uncomfortable if your child has had an open dialogue about bodies from the time they were young. The Every Body Book is an excellent title to help get the ball rolling. This book makes sure to illustrate and outright state that families and bodies come in many forms and covers topics ranging from consent (perhaps the most important topic for young children to understand) to hormones.

It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, Gender, and Sexual Health by Robie H. Harris and Michael Emberley Robie Harris is a treasure. Her books for children about bodies and pregnancy were first published long before it was socially acceptable to discuss these topics with kids. Harris’s bravery and tenacity in explaining topics adults find uncomfortable in language appropriate for kids have facilitated a million important conversations. It’s Perfectly Normal was first released in 1994, but Harris consistently updated the book, and the most recent version was published in 2024. It’s a touchstone of the genre for a reason — pick it up today!

Guy Stuff: The Body Book for Boys by Dr. Cara Natterson and Micah Player If your child feels uncomfortable talking outright about some of the sexual topics that other titles cover, The Care and Keeping of You series is a great place to start discussing body changes and hygiene. Guy Stuff is the book in this series aimed at boys. While it doesn’t go over every single thing that teenage boys will face as they get older, it’s a great place to start with upper elementary kids who are already facing or anticipating changes.

Growing Up Powerful: A Guide to Keeping Confident When Your Body Is Changing, Your Mind Is Racing, and the World Is . . . Complicated by Rebel Girls, Nona Willis Aronowitz, Caribay Marquina This is one hundred percent the puberty book I wish existed when I was growing up. Framing the overwhelming changes that happen during this time of upheaval by reminding young people to stay in their power is so amazing. The pages are filled with fun facts, quizzes, and Q&As, highlighted by inclusive illustrations that remind girls there is more than one way to look while their body changes.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Puberty―and Shouldn’t Learn on TikTok: For Curious Girls by Gemma Hong, Sophie Young, and Amelia Pinney The graphic novel format and the word “TikTok” in the title will immediately attract reluctant readers. Written by young people who don’t have to force their relatable tone, this health manual is presented from the perspective of a cool older sister. Hormones, body hair, sexual health, friendships, and more are covered in a playful way that doesn’t shy away from sharing important information.

Period.: The Quick Guide to Every Uterus by Ruth Redford and Aitana Giráldez Can we start by praising this gender-neutral title and inclusive cover? Girls aren’t the only ones who get periods, but traditionally, all information about menstrual cycles has been aimed at a feminine audience. This book flips that tradition, using its accessible graphic novel format and its “fully gender-, body-, and sexuality-inclusive content” to make sure every single person who picks up a copy feels informed and seen.

The Real Body Manual: Your Visual Guide to Health & Wellness by Nancy Redd This much-anticipated health book is gender-neutral, judgment-free, and ready to support literally any human who wants to learn more about bodies. Using full-color photographs of a range of body parts, this book instructs on different important topics related to puberty and beyond while subtly reinforcing that all bodies are different. Lauded by doctors, medical authors, and parents alike, The Real Body Manual is slated to become a must-have.

This Is So Awkward: Modern Puberty Explained by Dr. Cara Natterson and Vanessa Kroll Bennett If you’re reading this article, you are likely an adult looking to support a young person in your life. That’s where This Is So Awkward comes in. Modern puberty is startlingly different than even a few decades ago, but one thing is very much the same: teens and tweens are typically horrified to discuss these issues with their adults. Unfortunately, the conversations are necessary. That’s where This Is So Awkward comes in. With commentary from experts and young people, this book helps adults understand the issues that arise as modern kids come of age and provides a toolkit to help the teen you love survive it.

Hopefully, you’ve found a book or two that will help facilitate important conversations about our amazing bodies and all the ways they can horrify us. (Until we know what’s going on, of course.) Looking for more puberty books? Check out this list of puberty books by Steph Auteri. Happy reading!