10 of the Best Bookish Goods for Back to School

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ashlie (she/her) is an educator, librarian, and writer. She is committed to diversifying the reading lives of her students and supporting fat acceptance as it intersects with other women’s issues. She's also perpetually striving to learn more about how she can use her many privileges to support marginalized groups. Interests include learning how to roller skate with her local roller derby team, buying more books than she'll ever read, hiking with her husband and sons, and making lists to avoid real work. You can find her on Instagram (@ashlieelizabeth), Twitter (@mygirlsimple) or at her website, www.ashlieswicker.com. View All posts by Ashlie Swicker

It takes very little for me to get excited about back-to-school goods. I have been a perpetual student for most of my life, with my K-12 schooling followed by several teaching degrees, then directly into the classroom for the last 17 years. There have been endless first days of school, and I need no excuses to celebrate with some merch. Whether it’s the thrill of the school supplies aisle at Target, or hunting down a one-of-a-kind accessory for my backpack, I am a high-level back-to-school shopper. No matter how prepared I feel, there is always room in the budget for one more notebook or pencil case. It’s an art. Luckily, I am not a bit shy about sharing my findings. I’ve taken the time to gather some of the best back-to-school bookish goods from around the internet. Custom shirts, annotation supplies, and shiny new pencils are just the beginning of what I’ve gathered. Whether you are shopping for a kiddo entering elementary school for the first time, a high schooler leaning into their bookish era, or a teacher approaching their 39th first day of school, there is something on this list for everyone. Books and back-to-school collide below! Check it out.