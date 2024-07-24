10 of the Best Bookish Goods for Back to School
It takes very little for me to get excited about back-to-school goods. I have been a perpetual student for most of my life, with my K-12 schooling followed by several teaching degrees, then directly into the classroom for the last 17 years. There have been endless first days of school, and I need no excuses to celebrate with some merch. Whether it’s the thrill of the school supplies aisle at Target, or hunting down a one-of-a-kind accessory for my backpack, I am a high-level back-to-school shopper. No matter how prepared I feel, there is always room in the budget for one more notebook or pencil case. It’s an art.
Luckily, I am not a bit shy about sharing my findings. I’ve taken the time to gather some of the best back-to-school bookish goods from around the internet. Custom shirts, annotation supplies, and shiny new pencils are just the beginning of what I’ve gathered. Whether you are shopping for a kiddo entering elementary school for the first time, a high schooler leaning into their bookish era, or a teacher approaching their 39th first day of school, there is something on this list for everyone. Books and back-to-school collide below! Check it out.
Write the rainbow with these gorgeous rainbow No. 2s that let everyone know about your happy place. Books Are My Happy Place rainbow pencils, $10
Keep your knickknacks and writing utensils stashed in this nostalgic pencil case. Nothing says back-to-school like that marbled pattern! Composition Notebook Pencil Case, $17+
The colorful, trendy designs of these annotation kits make my fingers itch to start marking up pages. Whether for class or for book club, these kits will come in handy! Book Annotation Kit, $30+
This gorgeous book embosser would make an excellent gift for a teacher who’d like to protect their classroom library. Personalized Book Embosser, $22+
This might be the notebook that changes your whole life. Even if it’s not, the design is rad and it belongs with you. The Reader Tarot Notebook, $16
Any classroom or elementary library would be proud to fly this picture book character flag. Read indeed. Read Book Character Tapestry, $30
Considering the amount of time most kids in public schools spend reciting The Pledge, this fun play on words should be a huge hit. Literacy and Justice for All T-shirt, $16+
Library is my favorite special, but I’m biased. I would be thrilled to see any little one wearing this on Media Day. Hooray It’s Library Day Youth T-shirt, $24
Claw clips are back! I love the idea of gifting this to a bookish teen. Or their favorite English teacher. Or maybe both. Bookish Hair Clip, $19
Get your warm drink to go as you’re dashing to your first class. Questions about your plans for later? The cup says it all. Sorry Can’t Books Bye Travel Mug, $38
Hopefully you’ve found something to throw in your cart! Looking for more back-to-school bookish goodness? Check out this throwback from our archives! Happy shopping, and happy reading!