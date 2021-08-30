Get Those Pencils, Get Those Books: Bookish Items for Back to School

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can see it in the aisles of Walmart and Target. You can see it in the panicked faces of teachers and students everywhere. We might not have a crisp feeling in the air quite yet, but back to school season has arrived. Anyone involved in education is approaching this new year with a rightful wariness. Between a national health crisis, inventing remote schooling on the fly, enduring a lack of child care and social interaction, and navigating constantly changing health requirements, students, families, and teachers have been through a lot.

In an effort to lift my own spirits and inject some joyfulness into an uncertain time, I’ve rounded up some bookish items to celebrate back to school. I hope you find something to get you excited the inevitable return to classes!

Back to school means you need some fresh pencils. Why not choose this colorful set featuring bookish phrases? $15

If you’re looking for something more functional, try these pencils with common grammar reminders. $9

This happy little zippered pouch is the perfect bookish home for all your pens and pencils. $13

Even if you’re not a huge ACOTAR fan, this fun fantasy print makes this backpack perfect for back to school. $60

Another fresh looking backpack, this one with a repeating portrait of Mr. Poe himself. $60

Become your English teacher’s favorite with these pretty and powerful Women of Literature notebooks. $15

Lovely pastel colors make these library card notebooks pop. Their small size make them perfect for back to school lists and discrete notes sent to your bestie three desks up. $7

New notebooks, laptops, and water bottles might lead to a need for new bookish stickers! This one is lovely. $3

Want to keep your precious books safe in your overstuffed backpack? The answer is a protective book sleeve! $14

Here’s a gorgeous mug to fill with something to sip to help you wake up or to keep you going during late night study sessions. $16

You might need new tote bag. You might already have 254 of them. Either way, this gorgeous tote can hold a lot while sending the message that you’d rather be reading. $19

Add a pop of color to your outfit while proclaim your bookish nature. These earrings are a worthy addition to any back to school outfit. $8

Show up to class proclaiming this truth in this sweet and simple T-shirt, available in sizes up to 3XL. $20

(Looking for more plus sized bookish clothing? Here’s a bunch more!)

A flashy piece that’s made for casual Fridays or weekend study sessions. Available in sizes up to 5XL, this Book Lover shirt is a cool way to show your classmates where your heart is. $39

