Looks Matter

In a year dominated by cutesy illustrations and sprayed edges—stop trying to make “spredges” happen, you monsters—surprising, strange, and abstract cover designs deserve extra celebration. Here’s a look at the best book covers of 2024 as selected by professional book designers.

Whatcha Got Cookin’?

Cookbooks make excellent gifts, and in my humble opinion, the kitchen is one of the few environments where print maintains an edge over digital. Reading recipes on a tiny phone screen or tapping on a tablet with flour-dusted fingers is a nightmare, not to mention that you can’t easily take notes or enjoy the charm of spilled ingredients on an e-recipe. Treat yourself and the home cooks on your holiday shopping list to some of the best cookbooks of 2024, and really, don’t sleep on Julia Turshen’s What Goes with What.