Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Star in Crime Thriller ‘RIP’

For fans of witty banter, gender-swapped Sherlock, and intricate mysteries!

My favorite Sherlock is back! First, a bit about the series that is important to know: you can start here since Thomas does a great job of giving you the background info you need on all long-running plots and characters; however, it will ruin the previous books for you as many of those reveals were past twists and cliffhangers.

As for this book, I’m going to be a little vague because I don’t want to spoil past books nor anything in this one. This book contains Charlotte Holmes in the interrogation seat, Lord Ingram, a missing person case, a murder mystery, Moriarty, friends and foes, antagonists, and of course twists and witty banter!

This remains one of my favorite series, and I will continue dropping whatever I’m doing the second I get my hands on the next installment (as I’ve done since the first book).

The audiobook has a lovely narrator in Kate Reading.

If you want to start at the beginning(ish), pick up either the first or second in the series A Study in Scarlet Women and A Conspiracy in Belgravia.