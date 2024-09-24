It’s Banned (Comic) Book Week

For Banned Book Week, pick up these frequently banned comics — and learn how to fight for the freedom to read.

This year, Banned Book Week is from September 22-28, so we're right in the middle of things. As this official list shows, comics are emphatically NOT immune from book bans, so the Stack is going to put its small yet sturdy spotlight on some graphic novels that have faced such unreasonable, bigotry-based hurdles.

New Comics and Graphic Novels Out This Week Trillion Game Volume One by Riichiro Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami Stories about the unscrupulously, fabulously wealthy are all the rage these days. This manga is perfect for fans of that genre. Follow along as Haru and Gaku, already billionaires, continue on their quest to be the world’s first trillionaires — no matter the cost to everyone else. The Stack Newsletter Sign up to The Stack to receive Book Riot Comic’s best posts, picked for you.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use In the Shadow of Stalin: The Story of Mr. Jones by Andrea Chalupa and Ivan Rodrigues In the 1930s, Josef Stalin orchestrated a famine that would kill millions, mostly in Ukraine. No one in the West knew about this atrocity until a Welsh journalist, Gareth Jones, slipped away from the minders who tried to paint a rosy picture of Soviet success and uncovered the truth. But would anyone listen? This graphic novel was written by Andrea Chalupa, who wrote and co-produced the 2019 film Mr. Jones about the same events. For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter! Banned Graphic Novels Today’s recommendation theme is: banned comics IV! Once again, for Banned Book Week, I will be highlighting graphic novels that have been banned or challenged. I’ve chosen to make it an all-week event this year, so expect more banned titles on Thursday. The titles in today’s rec list come from this article.