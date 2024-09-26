Just One Bread: Great Romance Novels Set in Bakeries

This romance takes the cake! If a unicorn opened a bakery, it would look like Sylvie Fairchild’s shop. She creates colorful confections that capture the eye and the imagination. Her new bakery is basically the exact opposite of Dominic De Vere’s shop across the street. He is all about tradition and subtlety when it comes to baking. Which is why he voted her off the reality baking show Operation Cake four years ago. So far, they’ve mostly avoided each other despite being neighbors. But then Sylvie is asked to come back to the show as a judge, and they learn they are both in the running to make the cake for the royal wedding of the decade. Working together stirs up some delicious feelings between them, but will their rivals-to-lovers romance prove to be a recipe for disaster?