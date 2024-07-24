Avast, Readers! It’s Historical Pirate Fiction

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Personally, the closest I’d ever want to get to a life of piracy is International Talk Like a Pirate Day (September 19th, in case you’re wondering). Still, it doesn’t get more fun than reading about pirates. Pirate stories are full of adventure and romance, not to mention a healthy dose of history. So, yeah, I’d choose a reader’s life over a pirate’s life any day. But I’ve got to admit these historical pirate fiction books make it look pretty exciting. Not glamorous and certainly not easy, but exciting.

Book Riot has covered SFF pirate books and pirate romances, but where are all the historical pirate fiction books? Well, I’ve got some for you right here. Keep reading for that, as well as some exciting new releases.