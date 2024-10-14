As If True Crime Wasn’t Problematic Enough
Gillian Flynn Chatted About Her Past & Current Work
While doing press in 2023 for her new imprint, Gillian Flynn Books, Flynn mentioned she was working on a new novel, which got my full attention. Since I haven’t heard anything since, and I’m a deeply curious person, I listened to Pop Culture Moms: Gillian Flynn on Gone Girl, gritty women, and the darker side of motherhood, wondering if she would mention it. And my curiosity was rewarded: “This book has taken so long to come about because I challenged myself and I did not meet that challenge…It wasn’t right so I had to trash it and start over. Now I feel so good… Maybe the next book will be the book I tried to start writing.”
It’s also interesting to hear Flynn talking about how hard it was for her to get Sharp Objects published because publishers kept telling her “Men don’t want to read about female characters and women don’t want to read about women who they don’t aspire to be.” Gone Girl played a huge role in the flood of dark, angry, antihero women thrillers/mysteries we now have, so I guess the publishers were big wrong on that one.
Reese’s Book Club Picks a Great YA Mystery
In May, Reese Witherspoon announced that her book club would be picking an additional YA pick once again, this time with the help of her nieces selecting and announcing the books. For the fall pick they selected Looking for Smoke by K.A. Cobell, which is set in the Blackfeet community and focuses on a missing person case and a murder mystery. I love that the book club is not only selecting an adult title and a YA title but that the YA title picks appear to have selection influence by young adults.
Reese’s book club introduced me to Angeline Boulley’s The Firekeeper’s Daughter in 2021, which I really enjoyed — along with the follow-up Warrior Girl Unearthed — so I automatically added Looking For Smoke to my library holds. I was expecting a long wait, but got it within days with a note saying, “Your hold is ready after 0 weeks, because your library acquired 299 more copies.” Kudos to Reese’s popularity for putting Looking For Smoke on people’s radar and to the power of a properly funded library system.
25 Great Mystery Authors Have a Chat!
If you want to watch/listen to a slew of great mystery and thriller writers talking about their work, answering fan questions, chatting books, and talking about what this election means to them, you can watch “Crime Fiction for Harris,” co-hosted by Alafair Burke and Kelly Garrett, on YouTube. I wasn’t kidding about great authors: David Heska Wanbli Weiden, Laura Lippman, Attica Locke, Riley Sager, Sujata Massey, David Baldacci, Angie Kim, Jess Lourey, Sara Paretsky, S.A. Cosby, Lee Child, Megan Abbott, Stacey Abrams, Carl Hiaasen, Wanda Morris, Kristen Lepionka, Michael Connelly, Rachel Hawkins, Ashley Winstead, Mia P. Manansala, Rachel Howzell Hall, Alex Segura, and Walter Mosley! So many of them are automatic buys for me and I am thrilled this video exists.
True Crime is already lacking ethics, and for some reason, Ryan Murphy decided to lower the bar — or say hold my beer? I can’t decide which, but maybe it’s just both. Here are some articles that dive into his gross new Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, which is “about” imprisoned brothers Lyle and Erik Menéndez, who were found guilty of murdering their parents in 1989.
- The Menéndez Brothers’ Case Was Horrific. Ryan Murphy’s Version Might Be Even Worse.
- Dozens of Menéndez Family Members Hit Back At Ryan Murphy’s Portrayal of Killers Lyle & Erik
- The Controversy Around Ryan Murphy’s Menéndez Brothers True Crime Show, Explained
- ‘Incestuous fantasy’: Netflix hit crime drama rekindles debate over Menéndez murders
Let’s End On A Delightful Mystery Note
Part of Tirzah Price’s preorder campaign for her historical mystery book In Want of a Suspect is a cross-stitch pattern of the book cover. Price made a little video of her shopping for the supplies — which reminded me of all my childhood friendship bracelet-making at camp — and set out to cross-stitch her book cover. I, for one, am very much here for a Regency-era mystery starring Lizzie Bennet and Mr. Darcy — and a craft project that is stabbing something a lot. Sounds like a good stress reliever.
