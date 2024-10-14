As If True Crime Wasn’t Problematic Enough

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

While doing press in 2023 for her new imprint, Gillian Flynn Books , Flynn mentioned she was working on a new novel, which got my full attention. Since I haven’t heard anything since, and I’m a deeply curious person, I listened to Pop Culture Moms: Gillian Flynn on Gone Girl, gritty women, and the darker side of motherhood , wondering if she would mention it. And my curiosity was rewarded: “This book has taken so long to come about because I challenged myself and I did not meet that challenge…It wasn’t right so I had to trash it and start over. Now I feel so good… Maybe the next book will be the book I tried to start writing.”

Here’s a roundup of things to know, watch, and listen to in the world of mysteries, thrillers, and true crime!

It’s also interesting to hear Flynn talking about how hard it was for her to get Sharp Objects published because publishers kept telling her “Men don’t want to read about female characters and women don’t want to read about women who they don’t aspire to be.” Gone Girl played a huge role in the flood of dark, angry, antihero women thrillers/mysteries we now have, so I guess the publishers were big wrong on that one.

Reese’s book club introduced me to Angeline Boulley’s The Firekeeper’s Daughter in 2021, which I really enjoyed — along with the follow-up Warrior Girl Unearthed — so I automatically added Looking For Smoke to my library holds. I was expecting a long wait, but got it within days with a note saying, “Your hold is ready after 0 weeks, because your library acquired 299 more copies.” Kudos to Reese’s popularity for putting Looking For Smoke on people’s radar and to the power of a properly funded library system.

Let’s End On A Delightful Mystery Note

Part of Tirzah Price’s preorder campaign for her historical mystery book In Want of a Suspect is a cross-stitch pattern of the book cover. Price made a little video of her shopping for the supplies — which reminded me of all my childhood friendship bracelet-making at camp — and set out to cross-stitch her book cover. I, for one, am very much here for a Regency-era mystery starring Lizzie Bennet and Mr. Darcy — and a craft project that is stabbing something a lot. Sounds like a good stress reliever.