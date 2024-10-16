This Collection of Stories by an Argentinian Writer Is Mesmerizing, Otherworldly, and Sinister

Ever since I read Things We Lost in the Fire, I’ve been fascinated by Mariana Enriquez’s short stories. They are sinister and creepy, full of supernatural, otherworldly forces that seem to come alive. Every story is so different, so imaginative. No wonder it’s so easy to become completely engrossed by Enriquez’s stories.

A Sunny Place for Shady People features twelve stories, each with their own disturbing twist. They often feature everyday women, who are just going about their lives. But then they encounter something more, something supernatural.

“My Sad Dead” centers around a woman who can see ghosts around her neighborhood. There’s a trio of girls who were murdered out in the street. A young man’s ghost pounds on the door asking for help long after he’s died. And then there’s the woman’s dead mother, who keeps her company in her house. In “A Face of Disgrace,” a woman’s face starts to disappear, smoothing over in a strange, distorted version of her features. But part of her isn’t surprised, because this exact thing had already happened to her mother.

“Julie” tells the story of a young woman who keeps having sex with spirits. Her family leaves their home in the U.S. to bring her to Argentina, hoping to find someone to help her with what they perceive to be a mental illness. In “Night Birds,” women who have been turned into birds fill the air, each with their own story to tell.

Enriquez fills her sinister tales with the perfect blend of the horrors of everyday life and the supernatural happenings that seem to come straight out of nightmares. Behind every dark fairytale lies ideas about the role of women, tumultuous familial relationships, or the impact of generational trauma. Enriquez is a master at taking these common themes and examining them through her unique perspective on the world.

This scary season, if you’re looking for some dark, unsettling stories with a lot of depth, A Sunny Place for Shady People is a must-read.