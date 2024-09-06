A Spy Thriller Adaptation, New Crime Releases, and More Mystery/Thriller Talk

For fans of missing person mysteries, amateur sleuths, and novels set on a reservation!

Quill lives in Minnesota on the Red Pine reservation with her husband and two young children. She’s stubborn and determined, helpful as she is training for a marathon. While out running, she hears a woman scream and later finds an earring on the ground of the woods in the area she heard the scream. She can’t get this out of her mind. Even though her husband really wants her not to investigate, Quill and her running mates decide to start poking around, ultimately putting them all in danger.

This is one of the year’s best mysteries as Rendon takes readers into the reservation and its community, Quill’s family and friendships, and the issues faced by the extractive industries. I love the women sleuths that Rendon writes and I will continue to excitedly pick up anything she publishes.

Rendon also has a great historical mystery series starring an excellent lead, which starts with Murder on the Red River.

(Trigger warnings for recounted past child suicide, method detail/ attempted date rape drugging/ discussions and stories of addiction, domestic violence, rape/ child kidnapping/ child murder, off-page/ human trafficking)