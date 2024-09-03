New Releases and More for September 3, 2024
This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Guide Me Home, Compound Fracture, We’ll Prescribe You a Cat, and more great books!
Subscribe to All the Books! using RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify and never miss a
beat book.
Sign up for the weekly New Books! newsletter for even more new book news.
Join Book Riot’s editorial staff and expert guest writers at The Deep Dive, your destination for deep thoughts on all things reading, behind-the-scenes insights, informed takes, and so much more. Whether we’re analyzing book deal trends, whittling down the best books of the century, or letting you in on the best book club book of the summer, you’ll find something to nerd out over and enrich your reading life. With decades of experience in books and publishing between us, we have a wealth of knowledge, thoughts, and curated goodness we can’t wait to share with you. Go ahead and take the plunge.
Visit bookriot.com/deepdive to subscribe for free, or become an All Access member starting at $6 per month or $60 per year and get unlimited access to members-only content in 20+ newsletters, community features, and the warm fuzzies knowing you are supporting independent media.
Books Discussed On the Show:
Guide Me Home (A Highway 59 Novel) by Attica Locke
Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White
We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida, E. Madison Shimoda (translator)
Thyme Travellers: An Anthology of Palestinian Speculative Fiction edited by Sonia Sulaiman
Death at the Sign of the Rook: A Jackson Brodie Novel by Kate Atkinson
We Came to Welcome You: A Novel of Suburban Horror by Vincent Tirado
The Gods Below by Andrea Stewart
Stealing Little Moon: The Legacy of the American Indian Boarding Schools by Dan SaSuWeh Jones
Paperback Releases:
Attack of the Black Rectangles by A. S. King
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
Amazing Grace Adams by Fran Littlewood
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba
The September House by Carissa Orlando
The Bee Sting by Paul Murray
An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson
The Fraud by Zadie Smith
The Winterton Deception 1: Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson
What We’re Reading:
Valley of the Birdtail: An Indian Reserve, a White Town, and the Road to Reconciliation by Andrew Stobo Sniderman and Douglas Sanderson
Simon Sort of Says by Erin Bow
Pancho Villa: A Revolutionary Life by Paco Ignacio Taibo II, Todd Chretien (translator)
The Butcher’s Daughter: The Hitherto Untold Story of Mrs. Lovett by David Demchuk and Corinne Leigh Clark
More Books Out This Week:
Yorùbá Boy Running by Biyi Bandele
Displeasure Island: A Mystery by Alice Bell
Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker
Hot Hex Boyfriend by Carly Bloom
What Time the Sexton’s Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel by Alan Bradley
The Chronicles of Viktor Valentine by Z Brewer
Guava and Grudges by Alexis Castellanos
The Daggers of Ire by J.C. Cervantes
We’re Alone: Essays by Edwidge Danticat
Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company by Alice Driver
Taxi Ghost by Sophie Escabasse
Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans That Feed Them by Porter Fox
Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve by Alison Fragale
The Haunting of Moscow House by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore
Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
Small Rain by Garth Greenwell
The Life Impossible by Matt Haig
If Only by Vigdis Hjorth, Charlotte Barslund (translator)
Horror for Weenies: Everything You Need to Know About the Films You’re Too Scared to Watch by Emily C. Hughes
The Unfinished by Cheryl Isaacs
The Accomplice by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson
Under the Eye of the Big Bird by Hiromi Kawakami, Asa Yoneda (translator)
The Night Guest by Hildur Knutsdottir, Mary Robinette Kowal (translator)
Herscht 07769 by László Krasznahorkai, Ottilie Mulzet (translator)
Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner
May Our Joy Endure by Kevin Lambert, Donald Winkler (translator)
The Best American Poetry 2024 by David Lehman, Mary Jo Salter
The Fallen Fruit by Shawntelle Madison
You Belong with Me by Mhairi McFarlane
Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors
Math for English Majors: A Human Take on the Universal Language by Ben Orlin
Haunt Sweet Home by Sarah Pinsker
The Sherlock Society by James Ponti
The Whitewashed Tombs by Kwei Quartey
Where They Last Saw Her by Marcie R. Rendon
Prime Time Romance by Kate Robb
Pay the Piper by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
Colored Television by Danzy Senna
The Cottage Around the Corner by D. L. Soria
Bad Houses by John Elizabeth Stintzi
When Haru Was Here by Dustin Thao
Celestial Monsters (The Sunbearer Duology, #2) by Aiden Thomas
Flowers from the Void by Gianni Washington
Misinterpretation by Ledia Xhoga