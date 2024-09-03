New Releases and More for September 3, 2024

That sound is your TBR growing even longer with this week's new releases.

This week, Liberty and Danika discuss Guide Me Home, Compound Fracture, We’ll Prescribe You a Cat, and more great books!

Books Discussed On the Show:

Guide Me Home (A Highway 59 Novel) by Attica Locke

Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White

We’ll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida, E. Madison Shimoda (translator)

Thyme Travellers: An Anthology of Palestinian Speculative Fiction edited by Sonia Sulaiman

Death at the Sign of the Rook: A Jackson Brodie Novel by Kate Atkinson

We Came to Welcome You: A Novel of Suburban Horror by Vincent Tirado

The Gods Below by Andrea Stewart

Stealing Little Moon: The Legacy of the American Indian Boarding Schools by Dan SaSuWeh Jones

Paperback Releases:

Attack of the Black Rectangles by A. S. King

Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas

Amazing Grace Adams by Fran Littlewood

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

Creep: Accusations and Confessions by Myriam Gurba

The September House by Carissa Orlando

The Bee Sting by Paul Murray

An Education in Malice by S. T. Gibson

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

The Winterton Deception 1: Final Word by Janet Sumner Johnson

What We’re Reading:

Valley of the Birdtail: An Indian Reserve, a White Town, and the Road to Reconciliation by Andrew Stobo Sniderman and Douglas Sanderson

Simon Sort of Says by Erin Bow

Pancho Villa: A Revolutionary Life by Paco Ignacio Taibo II, Todd Chretien (translator)

The Butcher’s Daughter: The Hitherto Untold Story of Mrs. Lovett by David Demchuk and Corinne Leigh Clark

More Books Out This Week:

Yorùbá Boy Running by Biyi Bandele

Displeasure Island: A Mystery by Alice Bell

Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker

Hot Hex Boyfriend by Carly Bloom

What Time the Sexton’s Spade Doth Rust: A Flavia de Luce Novel by Alan Bradley

The Chronicles of Viktor Valentine by Z Brewer

Guava and Grudges by Alexis Castellanos

The Daggers of Ire by J.C. Cervantes

We’re Alone: Essays by Edwidge Danticat

Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America’s Largest Meatpacking Company by Alice Driver

Taxi Ghost by Sophie Escabasse

Category Five: Superstorms and the Warming Oceans That Feed Them by Porter Fox

Likeable Badass: How Women Get the Success They Deserve by Alison Fragale

The Haunting of Moscow House by Olesya Salnikova Gilmore

Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell

The Life Impossible by Matt Haig

If Only by Vigdis Hjorth, Charlotte Barslund (translator)

Horror for Weenies: Everything You Need to Know About the Films You’re Too Scared to Watch by Emily C. Hughes

The Unfinished by Cheryl Isaacs

The Accomplice by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson

Under the Eye of the Big Bird by Hiromi Kawakami, Asa Yoneda (translator)

The Night Guest by Hildur Knutsdottir, Mary Robinette Kowal (translator)

Herscht 07769 by László Krasznahorkai, Ottilie Mulzet (translator)

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner

May Our Joy Endure by Kevin Lambert, Donald Winkler (translator)

The Best American Poetry 2024 by David Lehman, Mary Jo Salter

The Fallen Fruit by Shawntelle Madison

You Belong with Me by Mhairi McFarlane

Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors

Math for English Majors: A Human Take on the Universal Language by Ben Orlin

Haunt Sweet Home by Sarah Pinsker

The Sherlock Society by James Ponti

The Whitewashed Tombs by Kwei Quartey

Where They Last Saw Her by Marcie R. Rendon

Prime Time Romance by Kate Robb

Pay the Piper by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus

Colored Television by Danzy Senna

The Cottage Around the Corner by D. L. Soria

Bad Houses by John Elizabeth Stintzi

When Haru Was Here by Dustin Thao

Celestial Monsters (The Sunbearer Duology, #2) by Aiden Thomas

Flowers from the Void by Gianni Washington

Misinterpretation by Ledia Xhoga