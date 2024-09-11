A Spy Agency, a Time Travel Mystery, Code Breakers, and News!

For fans of spy thrillers and a countdown to stop a terrorist plot!

Emma’s father was executed for being a spy before she was born. It’s why she grew up to be a spy—for an agency so secretive it doesn’t even have a name—and has never told her mom what she actually does. Currently, the G7 Summit is set to take place in Edinburgh and there is chatter of a planned attack. The summit can’t be canceled because nothing would ever get done in the world if everything got canceled due to threats, so Emma and her team need to figure out what the plot is and who is behind it in order to stop it in time. And that’s how she ends up in the situation of having to decide if she wants to be the honey in a honeypot trap to get the information needed.

If you’re looking for a spy thriller that isn’t too scary or intense to read before bed, but will keep you turning the pages, pick this one up!

Series note: You can start here and not be lost at all but you will learn about things that happened in the previous books, which give away their twists/endings. If you want to start at the beginning pick up Alias Emma.