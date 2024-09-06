Authors Discover Book Bans Four Years Later: Book Censorship News, September 6, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Stephen King has apparently changed his stance from telling kids to haul ass to get the books that are being banned in 2022 * to being angry that his books are among those being banned . No action or information about book banning was included. He simply asked “what the fuck” about his books being banned in Florida.

The media fell over themselves to talk about this tweet, as if it were a profound moment in the four year, ongoing battle over books in American public schools and public libraries. King had “choice words” and was “stunned.”

Is he really? Has he really been living in such a removed part of American reality that he hasn’t seen a single headline about books being banned by the hundreds or thousands? Has he not seen the lawsuits being filed over book bans in several states? Has he not seen a single headline about legislation meant to fight book bans? What about the stories — so many of which went viral — about Idaho public libraries requiring parental permission slips for anyone under 18 to even be near the adult section? What about the 13 books banned by the state of Utah in public schools? There were several stories in The New York Times and Washington Post covering book bans and the ways in which public and school librarians have been putting their safety and livelihoods on the line in the name of ensuring kids could access books.

King wasn’t the only one to Columbus book bans in the past week. So, too, did Patricia Cornwell. She couldn’t believe one of her books was banned in Florida, either. “Are you kidding me?”

No, Patricia. No one is. No one has been making this up. You’ve just elected not to think about it until you were personally impacted. You could supply your over one million followers with action items or encourage them to show up to support the freedom to read in their own communities. But alas, you didn’t.

As we face down another marketing palooza about “Banned Books Week,” it’s important to emphasize that the opportunities for significant change and action exist. Incredible work is being done on the ground. But it is going to take people who have tremendous influence, like Cornwell and King, to actually spur their millions of followers to put action behind their social media outrage. They need not look at this through the lens of selfishness — both are white authors who have hardly faced the kind of erasure, discrimination, and blatant bigotry and racism targeting authors and young people for whom books that reflect their lives have been specifically targeted over the last several years — but remember that they could step up and be the allies in the movement that we have been screaming for since early 2021. The whiteness on display aligns far more with the missions of book banners than those on the ground fighting tooth and nail to ensure that every kid has the right to access books in their public schools and public libraries.

Imagine if instead of headlines about Stephen King saying “what the fuck?” about a thing that’s no secret, the headlines were about how King told his seven+ million followers to haul their asses to a library or school board meeting and defend the right to read? Imagine if he donated money to a group like Florida Freedom to Read so they could continue to mobilize in the state that has banned his books and continue to do the tireless work of tracking books banned in its school districts.