A New PI, a Fictional Serial Killer, Plus Mystery News & More!

For fans of PIs and returning home!

Former cop turned PI Vandy Myrick is back in the New Jersey town she grew up in. Her retired cop father is in a care facility with dementia, and she’s trying to prove herself as a PI. She initially takes a case from a relative of the town’s mayor, Leo Hannah. He’s convinced someone is stalking his wife, and he wants Vandy to follow his wife to figure out who the stalker may be. It’s not a simple case, though, when murder and self-defense get added, and suddenly Vandy is being hired by conflicting parties to get to the bottom of what is really happening…

The audiobook is narrated by Bahni Turpin, who is exceptional and one of the first narrators I listened to and why I fell in love with audiobooks. If this is the start of a series, I am down to read the sequel.

(TW parent with dementia/ threat of sexual assault)