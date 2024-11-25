350+ of the Best Books of 2024
NPR Reveals 350+ Books of the Year
NPR‘s Books We Love tool, formerly known as the Book Concierge, is one of the literary internet’s most unsung heroes. Containing more than a decade’s worth of recommendations from critics, hosts, reporters, editors, and producers, Books We Love includes more than 4,000 titles that are sortable by genre, theme, and reader interest. For 2024, they’ve added more than 350 (!) books ranging from bestsellers to under-the-radar gems. Want a biography or memoir with seriously great writing? They’ve got you covered. How about an eye-opening read for history lovers? Yep. You can even sort for book club ideas and book length, a truly essential combination. Books We Love is reader service at its finest.
They’re the Cream of the Crop, They Rise to the Top
As they put a bow on a season of genre-focused best-of lists, the book critics at the Washington Post have unveiled their 10 best books of 2024. The list, comprised of five picks each from fiction and nonfiction, is a fascinating snapshot of the year and has a few surprises. Continuing his sweep of the season, Percival Everett is honored for James (not a surprise). Danzy Senna, who is married to Everett, also scored a spot on the fiction list for her bitingly funny novel Colored Television. Is this the first time both members of a couple have appeared on the top 10 together? Dinner conversation must be a ball with two of the top five fiction writers of the year in the same household.
Book It! Book It Real Good
Picture the glow of faux Tiffany lamps. Feel the vinyl booth seats. Nod to the salad bar where kale was a garnish, not an ingredient. Now pull your Book It! reading log out of your bag and get ready to bask in the glory of a free personal pan pizza. You earned it. Pizza Hut’s Book It! program turned 40 this year, and the New York Times sent a reporter on a deliciously cheesy trip down memory lane.
Make it Personal
