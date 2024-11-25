350+ of the Best Books of 2024

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to Today in Books, our daily round-up of literary headlines at the intersection of politics, culture, media, and more.

NPR Reveals 350+ Books of the Year

NPR‘s Books We Love tool, formerly known as the Book Concierge, is one of the literary internet’s most unsung heroes. Containing more than a decade’s worth of recommendations from critics, hosts, reporters, editors, and producers, Books We Love includes more than 4,000 titles that are sortable by genre, theme, and reader interest. For 2024, they’ve added more than 350 (!) books ranging from bestsellers to under-the-radar gems. Want a biography or memoir with seriously great writing? They’ve got you covered. How about an eye-opening read for history lovers? Yep. You can even sort for book club ideas and book length, a truly essential combination. Books We Love is reader service at its finest.