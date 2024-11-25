2024 Holiday Recommendation Show (Part 1) + the 2024 National Book Awards

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Rebecca talk about the winners of the 2024 National Book Awards a little before embarking on the first of two rounds of answering listener holiday recommendation requests.

Discussed in this episode:

Angie Kim

Megan Abbott

Liz Moore

Dr No

Motherless Brooklyn

The Most Fun We Ever Had

On Beauty

Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow

Yellowface

Everything I Never Told You

Jami Attenberg

Colored Television

Be Ready When the Luck Happens

Chemistry

Margo’s Got Money Trouble

Birnam Wood

House of Cotton

In the Time of Butterflies by Julia Alvarez

The Overstory

The God of the Woods

The Trees

Barkskins

The Most

Greek Lessons

The Buddha in the Attic

Wintering

Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows

Greta & Valdin

Michael Lewis

Steven Johnson

Hanif Abdurraquib

Challenger

How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe

How Big Things Get Done

Gilead

Our Souls at Night

The Woman Next Door

Educated

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde

Looking for a Sign

Merry Little Meet Cute

Storied Life of AJ Fikry

Ink Blood Sister Scribe