Eight 20th-Century Picture Books that Have Aged Beautifully

If you spend any time in internet kidlit communities, you’re likely inundated with new releases. Picture book Bookstagram, where I often hang out, is chock-full of them — and for good reason! There are tons of incredible picture books coming out every month, many of them stories about LGBTQ+ and BIPOC kids written by LGBTQ+ and BIPOC creators. As book bans continue to proliferate across the country, these picture books, which celebrate diverse cultures, experiences, and identities, are absolutely essential.

While many of these wonderful new releases are unlike anything that’s been published before, and it is definitely important to celebrate progress, it’s also important to remember the groundbreaking books that came before it. Focusing only on the books that have not aged well erases the existence of so many picture books that still deserve to be read and celebrated, including many diverse books published decades ago. Here are eight of my favorite picture books from the 20th century, spanning over 70 years.