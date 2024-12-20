Let’s Trade Recommendations for the 2025 Read Harder Challenge!
The 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks are finally here! That means it’s time to start planning our TBRs for the year. We’ll be recommending books for each task throughout the year in the Read Harder newsletter, of course, but there is so much to talk about now! Which tasks are you looking forward to? Which are you dreading? Which do you have recommendations for, and which do you need recommendations for?
That’s why this year, we’re trying something a little different. In the comments of this post, I have added a comment for each individual task. That way, you can thread your comments, questions, and recommendations under the task you’re discussing. Make sense?
I’m so excited to hear from you about your thoughts on this year’s Read Harder Challenge! There are also some tasks I could use your recommendations for. Don’t forget: Annual All Access members get three books recommended for each task, and you can find those in the announcement post.
Now, without further ado, let’s chat in the comments about all the 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks!
Check out all the previous Read Harder posts here, and sign up for the newsletter if you haven’t already to get recommendations throughout the year.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
9 comments
Join All Access to add comments.