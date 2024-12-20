Let’s Trade Recommendations for the 2025 Read Harder Challenge!

The 2025 Read Harder Challenge tasks are finally here! That means it’s time to start planning our TBRs for the year. We’ll be recommending books for each task throughout the year in the Read Harder newsletter, of course, but there is so much to talk about now! Which tasks are you looking forward to? Which are you dreading? Which do you have recommendations for, and which do you need recommendations for?

That’s why this year, we’re trying something a little different. In the comments of this post, I have added a comment for each individual task. That way, you can thread your comments, questions, and recommendations under the task you’re discussing. Make sense?