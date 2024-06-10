It’s June, which means it’s closing in on the halfway mark for 2024! Can you believe it? Now is a good time to look back at how the reading year is going so far. Are we accomplishing our goals? Have we been enjoying what we’ve been reading? Should we adjust our reading habits and TBRs in order to reach those goals or to better enjoy the books we pick up? There’s still plenty of time to course correct if needed.

As for me, I’ve been really enjoying making my way through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge. Some have been books I likely would have picked up regardless, while others encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone. I’ve done 17 of the 24 tasks, which I feel very good about — but it’s worth noting that I’ve saved the most difficult and out-of-my-wheelhouse tasks until the end.