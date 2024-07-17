Hulu original Shōgun, based on the book by James Clavell , received 25 nominations (the most of any production), including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, for two separate episodes. Stars Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, and Néstor Carbonell all received nods as well. In second place among nominated adaptations is Netflix’s Ripley, a limited-series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Andrew Scott, which racked up 13 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series. Andrew Scott and Dakota Fanning were nominated for their performances.

The nominees for the Television Academy’s 2024 Emmys were announced today, and we are pleased to report that literary adaptations continue to play a leading role in Hollywood.

Hulu’s Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, based on Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, notched ten nominations, most notably for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Actors Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Treat Williams, and Diane Lane were also nominated. Apple TV+’s adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus also received 10 nominations and will compete for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Brie Larson was nominated for her leading role, and Lewis Pullman scored one for his supporting role.

Just behind with nine nominations is Apple TV+’s Slow Horses, based on the Slough House series by Mick Herron, contending for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. Gary Oldman was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, along with co-stars Jack Lowden (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) and Jonathan Pryce (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series). Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, a big-budget adaptation of Cixin Liu’s epic sci-fi trilogy, received a surprising six nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series.

Other book-to-screen nominations include Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue, which was nominated for Outstanding TV Movie and HBO’s The Sympathizer, for Robert Downey, Jr. as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. Netflix’s All the Light We Cannot See and Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air were also both nominated in below-the-line categories.

The winners will be announced live on September 15th.