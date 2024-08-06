Time Travel Back to the 1970s With These Graphic Novels

Eileen's primary literary love is comic books, but she’s always on the lookout for her next literary adventure no matter what form it takes. She has a Bachelor's in media studies, a Master's in digital communication, a smattering of published short stories, and a seriously cute dog. Follow her on Bluesky .

Today, I have a couple of great new comics out this week, plus some must-read graphic novels about the 1970s ! These comics will take you back to the era of expensive gas, flagrant political corruption, and environmental destruction. So how is it different from today? Well, back then, they had no cell phones…

Things aren’t perfect for female athletes today (see the transphobic mess engulfing Algerian boxer Imane Khelif), but in 1975, despite Title IX, many faced even greater hurdles. This graphic novel focuses on a fictional high school basketball team whose members — all girls, as well as a female coach — make do with few resources and even less community support…and find a way to thrive regardless.

Given recent developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now is the perfect time to grab this collection, which reimagines some of Tony Stark’s earliest adventures as the troubled, controversial, but generally well-meaning Armored Avenger — and just in time for the 60th anniversary of Shellhead’s debut in Tales of Suspense #39, too.

When Tara, a chronic daydreamer, goes straight from seventh grade to ninth, the real world comes crashing down around her ears. The only positive that she can see is Libby, a classmate who makes Tara feel happier even as she struggles to define their relationship. In the end, it’s up to Tara to make her high school experience a worthwhile one.

Julie and the Blue Guitar by Casey Gilly and Felia Hanakata American Girl fans of all ages will enjoy this historical mystery! In 1977, Julie’s biggest interests are helping animals and finding some missing items, including a blue guitar. In 2024, Emma finds Julie’s diary and decides to pick up where Julie left off. Can these two unique but equally determined girls solve the case together?

