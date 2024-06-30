You Can’t Have Too Many LGBTQ+ Children’s Books

This highly illustrated middle grade series starter is hilarious. Villains Academy guarantees all student monsters will leave as first-class villains. Werewolf Bram Moon doesn’t feel very villainous. He wants to make his parents, teachers, and friends happy and proud of him, but doing so means going against who he is. Can he figure out how to be a villain and be himself? This middle grade fantasy is written at an easier reading level, so it’s perfect for middle graders needing something more accessible, or early readers who are a bit more advanced.

For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.