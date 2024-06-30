You Can’t Have Too Many LGBTQ+ Children’s Books
Happy Sunday, kidlit friends! It’s the end of Pride Month, and while I’ve already recommended some queer kidlit, I’ve got some more in this newsletter. After all, every month is Pride Month! First, I review two fantastic new releases.
New Releases
Sparrow Loves Birds by Murry Burgess, illustrated by Tamisha Anthony
There have been oodles of new children’s books about birds released this year, and I’m loving all of them. This rhyming picture book is about a young girl named Sparrow who loves watching birds. On a hike, she notices woodpeckers hammering the trees, listens to singing chickadees, and enjoys watching her favorite hummingbirds zipping everywhere. Sparrow records all the birds she sees in a notebook she carries with her. Back matter includes a glossary of birds.
Villains Academy by Ryan Hammond
This highly illustrated middle grade series starter is hilarious. Villains Academy guarantees all student monsters will leave as first-class villains. Werewolf Bram Moon doesn’t feel very villainous. He wants to make his parents, teachers, and friends happy and proud of him, but doing so means going against who he is. Can he figure out how to be a villain and be himself? This middle grade fantasy is written at an easier reading level, so it’s perfect for middle graders needing something more accessible, or early readers who are a bit more advanced.
Riot Recommendations
It’s impossible to recommend too many queer books, so I decided to fill this newsletter up with some more picture book LGBTQ+ kidlit recommendations. I also recommend checking out Danika’s Our Queerest Shelves newsletter. It includes books for adults and kids.
Marley’s Pride by Joëlle Retener, illustrated by DeAnn Wiley
Marley loves spending time with their grandparent Zaza, who attends the Pride parade every year. But crowds make Marley feel anxious, so they never attend with Zaza. This year, however, Zaza is receiving an award for helping transgender people like Marley and Zaza. Marley has to figure out a way to attend. This is an affirming, colorful picture book. Back matter includes a history of Pride and frequently asked questions about being queer.
Harper Becomes a Big Sister by Seamus Kirst, illustrated by Karen Bunting
This picture book is great for siblings whose caregivers are expecting a baby. Harper loves hanging out with her dads, whether it’s time for Taco Tuesday, watching Saturday morning cartoons, or playing at the playground. When her dads tell Harper that they’re adopting a baby and she’s soon going to be a big sister, she’s elated. She can’t wait to do all her favorite things with her new sibling. However, when the baby arrives, he can’t do anything but eat, sleep, cry, and poop. Worst of all, her dads are too exhausted to do any of their normal daily activities with Harper. She feels left out and unloved. But by communicating their feelings, the family is able to find a solution.
Nen and the Lonely Fisherman by Ian Eagleton & James Mayhew
This is a lovely gender-bent retelling of “The Little Mermaid” that eliminates the ableism from the original tale. Nen is a merman who loves watching the human world, especially Ernest the fisherman. One day Ernest follows Nen’s song into the ocean, and the two begin to talk and fall in love. But this angers Nen’s father, who causes a storm that throws Ernest into the sea. Another similar book to check out is A Match for a Mermaid.
Rainbow Allies by Nancy Churin, illustrated by Izzy Evans
This picture book is based on a true story. In a Massachusetts neighborhood lives a lesbian couple — Cari, Lauri, and their two dogs. The neighborhood thrives on being welcoming to all. When someone tears down Cari and Lauri’s Pride flag and eggs their house, they despair. But the neighborhood kids rally together, and every house on the street hangs a rainbow flag, showing the couple their support. This is a great way to show kids how to be good allies.
