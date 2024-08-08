4+ YA Cover Makeovers: YA Book Talk and News, August 8, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Covers market a book, and despite the saying, we judge our books by them. We have to—in a world saturated with things trying to get our attention, a book cover is designed to both appeal to a reader and sell its contents to the appropriate reader. Historically, covers carried less weight than they do now, especially in the YA market. Libraries and schools would typically purchase hardcovers, so the designs for them didn’t need to necessarily attract the teenager at the bookstore. That was more frequently saved for paperback editions which came at a lower price point for the teen market. Again, that’s historically. It hasn’t necessarily been that way for a long time, as more teens are purchasing hardcovers and libraries and schools don’t necessarily only purchase hardcovers (a tight budget, even with a jobber’s discount, would stretch to two paperback YA books vs. one hardcover). It’s not surprising that we might see cover changes between a hardcover edition of a title and its paperback; it’s also not surprising that we might see historically popular titles republished with fresh, contemporary covers to appeal to today’s teens.

Let's take a peek at four—err, well, it's more than four—YA books that have recently gotten a little facelift in their paperback editions. A couple of these are new, while a couple are out or have been out for a bit. I've done my best to credit cover designers, but as has been the regular drum I beat, it's not easy to find this information without the book in front of you. It should be, but it is not. Here's my regular plea for publishers to put that right on their landing pages for the book. First up, a cover makeover that's been on my list for a while and that has already been on shelves: The Agathas by Kathleen Glasgow and Liz Lawson. The hardcover edition has a lot going on, and while the sunglasses is meant to hint this is a mystery, the cover doesn't capture the flavor of the book the same way that the paperback edition does. I love that the paperback harkens to classics and that it's simply less busy. The second book in the series, The Night in Question, mirrors the paperback edition, down to the body falling. That's not to say I don't like the hardcover because it does pop, but I'm not sure it's as strong as the paperback for this particular book. The original cover design is by Alison Impey with cover art by Spiros Halaris.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use The original cover design is by Alison Impey with cover art by Spiros Halaris. Next up is So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole. These two covers are very different and both are very visually appealing. Not having looked at the hardcover long enough, I missed that there were dragons on it, as they get a little bit lost in the colorful swirl and the fierce facial expression. The title font pops in its yellow. I might, however, have a slight preference for the paperback edition, which makes the dragon more prominent without losing the strength of the facial expression (I like that they’re both facing toward the pages of the book, inviting the reader to open). The title, like with the hardcover, takes up a lot of real estate and is equally effective.