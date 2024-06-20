Online Enemies, A Fake Dating Roman Holiday, and More YA Book Talk and News for June 20, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

Welcome to the new “What’s Up in YA” newsletter format. I’m going to keep things going this week as has been in the past — paperback releases and YA book news — but it is very likely that going forward, I’ll focus one weekly newsletter exclusively on new releases in all formats and one newsletter on news and something else thematically YA. In essence, you’ll get the same thing, if not a little more, but just reversed in when you receive it.

Bookish Baubles

First, check out these clever and truthful bookish friendship bracelets with me. They’re all from the same Etsy shop, ranging in price from $8 to about $25.

Photo from TheHappyBaubles on Etsy.

We’ve got a simple and straightforward rainbow bracelet with the word bookworm.

What’s Up in YA? Newsletter Sign up for What’s Up In YA? to receive all things young adult literature.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Photo from MyHappyBaubles on Etsy.

Then we have this clever stack of two bracelets featuring the bookworms’ lament.

Photo from MyHappyBaubles on Etsy.

And finally, we’ve got ourselves a stack of three bracelets declaring that bookmarks are for quitters.