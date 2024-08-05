A Native American Rom-Com, Workplace Romances, and More

Once upon a time, Theo and Kit were childhood BFFs turned lovers. But all that soured on a flight to a European excursion, resulting in the two breaking up shortly after landing. Four years later, the vouchers for their dream food and wine tour are still unused and about to expire. Not wanting to miss out, they decide to use the voucher separately. But when they board the bus and see each other, they realize they had the same idea. They know that they are over one another and to prove this, they strike up a competition to see who can have the most hook-ups during the tour. However, they soon discover that their relationship may not be as done as they thought it was and are left wondering if this weird coincidence was a sign from the universe.