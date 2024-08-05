A Native American Rom-Com, Workplace Romances, and More
Happy Monday y’all! I hope today is a great day and sets the week off on the right foot. I have a lot of exciting things to share today, including the first traditionally published Native American rom-com novel written by a Native author, a second-chance romance abroad, and some workplace romances. Enjoy!
Bookish Goods
Coffee and Books Decal Sticker by QuillandBean
I still had coffee on the brain when I saw this sticker and couldn’t resist sharing. Whether you’re planning on putting this on a laptop, your ereader, car, or cup, it’s a perfect way to let the world know two of your favorite things. $4
New Releases
The Truth According to Ember by Danica Nava
Tired of being stuck in a dead-end job with seemingly no way out, Native American Ember exaggerates some areas on her résumé and lands a job at Technix. One of the first people she meets is Danuwoa, a handsome fellow Native, and a mutual attraction blossoms. However, since she lied to get her job, she isn’t trying to draw more attention to herself by ignoring the company’s no-dating policy. The temptation soon proves too much, leading to them getting caught kissing by an unethical colleague who almost immediately begins to blackmail Ember. Ember will have to decide if she will continue to be manipulated by this overly privileged individual or come clean by revealing everything, including the lies that landed her the job, and risk losing everything.
The Pairing by Casey McQuiston
Once upon a time, Theo and Kit were childhood BFFs turned lovers. But all that soured on a flight to a European excursion, resulting in the two breaking up shortly after landing. Four years later, the vouchers for their dream food and wine tour are still unused and about to expire. Not wanting to miss out, they decide to use the voucher separately. But when they board the bus and see each other, they realize they had the same idea. They know that they are over one another and to prove this, they strike up a competition to see who can have the most hook-ups during the tour. However, they soon discover that their relationship may not be as done as they thought it was and are left wondering if this weird coincidence was a sign from the universe.
For a more comprehensive list of new releases, check out our New Books newsletter.
Riot Recommendations
I had the opportunity to read an ARC of The Truth According to Ember and I really enjoyed it. While I’m typically not a huge fan of workplace romances, this one managed to avoid the power imbalance that most have since the MCs were essentially on the same level, albeit in different departments. I know that this type of romance is the bee’s knees for other readers, though, and decided that would be the theme for today’s recommendations.
Business Not as Usual by Sharon C. Cooper
Even though Dreamy is stuck living in a questionable part of Los Angeles with a mundane secretarial position, she remains optimistic that one day she will win the lottery and things will turn around. When venture capitalist Karter walks into her life, the sparks instantly fly. However, he knows because of their different words, his parents would never approve of her, and Dreamy is determined not to let anyone or anything keep her from her dream life. However, the universe may have a different plan for both of them, despite them being complete opposites.
Broken Beyond Repair by Emily Banting
When celebrity personal assistant Sydney’s VW camper van dies shortly before a well-deserved break, she has little choice but to take on one more job. Her newest client is popular actress Beatrice, who has returned to her country estate to recover from a broken leg. While Beatrice is loved by her fans, those close to her hate her, a sentiment that Sydney shares after she is on the receiving end of Beatrice’s diva-like demands. But as the summer passes, Sydney begins to see beneath Beatrice’s icy exterior and finds herself warming to the woman, wanting to repair what is broken in her before it is too late.
If you’ve been on the search for more Jane Austen read-a-likes, this list has a few options for your consideration.
And if the idea of Jane has you hungering for more historical romances, here is a sampling of what the reset of 2024 has in store for us.
Pick a flower based on its color and get the first initial of your soulmate.
And that’s all she wrote for today. If you’re ever interested in what I do between the sends, you can always give me a follow over on Instagram under @pns_bookish_world. Until then, happy reading, and stay hydrated!
If a romance fan forwarded this newsletter to you or you read it on bookriot.com and you’d like to get it right in your inbox, you can sign up here.