WICKED Becomes Highest-Grossing Musical Adaptation in History, and More Book News!

Wicked , the smash-hit film adapted from the Broadway musical and the novel by Gregory Maguire, is out here shattering all kinds of box office records. Just eight days after its release, the film became the highest-grossing musical adaptation in history . You can hold space with Wicked in theaters everywhere—and if you’ve already seen it, why not go again?

The holiday season is upon us, but book news stops for no one. Here’s all the book news that’s popping right now, including lots of things to look forward to in 2025 (which, let’s be real, we could all use at this moment in time). So sit back, relax, pull up a chair, and let’s take a moment to enjoy some refreshing book tea.

Here’s the cover reveal for best-selling author Tiffany D. Jackson’s middle grade debut Blood in the Water, which is set to release in July 2025 from Scholastic Press. This murder mystery set in Martha’s Vineyard is an unputdownable book for readers of all ages.

Courtney B. Vance will replace Lance Reddick as Zeus in the second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the extraordinary cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians!” Vance said in a statement. “There are few moments in an actor’s career when you can honestly say that you’re about to board a series that has such a devoted fan base filled with characters beloved around the world and is based on a wildly successful book series. I know that stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug.”

You’re probably already enjoying Mubi’s carefully curated selection of indie movies—especially the recent body horror hit The Substance. But now Mubi is moving into book publishing with their new imprint Mubi Editions. Their first title Read Frame Type Film, edited by curator Enrico Camporesi, designer Philippe Millota, and design historian Catherine de Smet, is set to release in April 2025.

YA author Kelly McWilliams (Agnes at the End of the World) has sold world rights to her adult debut, American Nightmare, to Crown. Crown says the book is inspired by the life of civil rights activist Walter White. It’s scheduled for a fall 2026 release.

Excited for more book news in 2025? Keep tuning in, and we’ll keep bringing it to you! Happy holidays, book lovers!