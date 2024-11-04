Mystery novels are synonymous with “whodunit” stories: we know the crime, and we want to know the culprit. Usually, our intrepid detective is trying to sleuth out a murderer. But that’s not the only way to structure a mystery. Some are more like a Clue game, where you might not even know who the victim is at first, never mind the weapon or the perpetrator. Other mystery/thriller books open with a murder scene, often with an unexpected killer, and we backtrack to find out what led them to that point. There are also plenty of locked room mysteries and puzzle mysteries where the murder seems impossible and most of the investigation involves figuring out how the murder could have happened at all. (Spoiler alert: they used an icicle as the murder weapon!)

For task #23 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge, “Read a ‘howdunit’ or ‘whydunit’ mystery,” we’re shining a spotlight on these other ways of telling a mystery. I’ve included mostly whydunit mysteries here, because howdunits are a little more common and easy to find: just search for locked room mysteries and you’ll get plenty more recommendations. I also want to give you permission to stretch the definition of “mystery” for this one: some might be closer to thrillers or even literary fiction, but the whydunit or howdunit focus keeps them within the bounds of this task.