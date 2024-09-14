I’m Doing a Self-Directed Queer Literature Class — With Your Help

I regret never taking a queer literature class, so I'm going to follow a course syllabus — but which one? That's where you come in.

When I was in university, there was a class on the course list that I couldn’t wait to take: an introduction to lesbian literature. Unfortunately, that class was never offered in the years I was there. I did study some queer literature, but I never got to take a class devoted to it. And I want to fix that. There are quite a few different queer literature classes that list their syllabi online, and I’m going to pick one to do myself. Obviously, it won’t be the same as actually taking that class, but I can do the readings and even do a version of the writing assignments to share with you what I’ve learned. I’m excited to read both queer lit and theory — as well as to revisit that academic headspace, but without the pressures of actually being enrolled. Another fun aspect of this is that I tend to talk just about new queer books here, and this is a way for me to cover more classic and backlist queer literature.