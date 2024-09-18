Snooping On What Authors Buy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

S. Zainab would like to think she bleeds ink but the very idea makes her feel faint. She writes fantasy and horror, and is currently clutching a manuscript while groping in the dark. Find her on Twitter: @szainabwilliams. View All posts by S. Zainab Williams

I am a human being with varied and excessive interests, so I peruse plenty of sites unrelated to books. One of my interests is window shopping, so I’m a frequent Wirecutter (a lot of us at Book Riot have a deep love for this site) and The Strategist lurker. Just about every newer gadget in my kitchen was recommended by Wirecutter, that’s how much I stan. The Strategist is my more nuanced guide to the best doodads and thingamabobs, and generally has more recommendations by parents for parents. I’m still in the process of replacing cheap (broken but useable with elbow grease) essentials purchased in my 20s and early 30s with quality, professionally tested products. This is important adulting, but I have a favorite feature at The Strategist that’s less for adulting and more for snooping: the celebrity shopping guide. I am not someone who keeps up with celebrity gossip or news, but there’s something I find fascinating about what people who have it all buy, especially when they’re buying general goods made and priced for the masses. The feature, titled, “What [Insert Celebrity Here] Can’t Live Without,” includes this intro: “If you’re like us, you’ve probably wondered what famous people add to their carts. Not the JAR brooch and Louis XV chair but the hair spray and electric toothbrush.” (Celebs do sometimes include outrageously priced luxury items I, a plebeian, can’t make sense of.)