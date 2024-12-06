Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
a photo of a Black woman reading in bed with a dog beside her
Read Harder

What are You Reading This Weekend? — December 6, 2024

Let's chat about what we've been reading this week, what's on our TBRs this weekend, and our Read Harder Challenge progress.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Danika Ellis

Associate Editor

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

View All posts by Danika Ellis

As the end of the year closes in, I’m beginning to feel a little stressed about my TBR. I’ve met my reading goal for the year, but I have specific books I really want to (or have to) finish before January. I have one more Read Harder task to complete. I have two books I have to read for the January 7th episode of All the Books. I have an 848-page book to read for book club by December 28th. I have a stack of…oh, about 20 library books out right now that are due soon. Plus, I really wanted to read some queer holiday romances this month.

Of course, the month when I have an 848-page fantasy novel to read for book club, I also chose to read an unrelated 533-page fantasy novel for no reason at all. The reader heart wants what the reader heart wants. My friends and I are planning a mini readathon next weekend, so hopefully I can make some progress then.

What have you been reading this week, and what’s on your weekend TBR? Let me know in the comments!

Bonus content for All Access subscribers continues below.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

What are you reading this weekend? Let’s chat in the comments!

Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.