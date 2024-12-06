What are You Reading This Weekend? — December 6, 2024

As the end of the year closes in, I’m beginning to feel a little stressed about my TBR. I’ve met my reading goal for the year, but I have specific books I really want to (or have to) finish before January. I have one more Read Harder task to complete. I have two books I have to read for the January 7th episode of All the Books. I have an 848-page book to read for book club by December 28th. I have a stack of…oh, about 20 library books out right now that are due soon. Plus, I really wanted to read some queer holiday romances this month.

Of course, the month when I have an 848-page fantasy novel to read for book club, I also chose to read an unrelated 533-page fantasy novel for no reason at all. The reader heart wants what the reader heart wants. My friends and I are planning a mini readathon next weekend, so hopefully I can make some progress then.